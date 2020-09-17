#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 September 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 5:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GREEN LIST: The Green List for travel is to change from Monday, going from 10 European countries to seven.

2. #OUTBREAK: Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that there has been no message from the Government that meat plants should be allowed to stay open contrary to public health advice.

3. #RIP: An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Blackrock Park, Dublin.

4. #RECHECKS: One in five students are appealing Leaving Cert calculated grades.

5. #NAVALNY: Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s colleagues have claimed a bottle of water with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room after his poisoning.

