The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #GREEN LIST: The Green List for travel is to change from Monday, going from 10 European countries to seven.
2. #OUTBREAK: Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that there has been no message from the Government that meat plants should be allowed to stay open contrary to public health advice.
3. #RIP: An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body in Blackrock Park, Dublin.
4. #RECHECKS: One in five students are appealing Leaving Cert calculated grades.
5. #NAVALNY: Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s colleagues have claimed a bottle of water with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room after his poisoning.
