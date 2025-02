EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #LISA THOMPSON: A jury this afternoon took just over three hours to find a man guilty of murdering mother-of-two Lisa Thompson, who was strangled and stabbed to death in her own home.

2. #SECTION 39: SIPTU members employed in Section 39 organisations have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in relation to a long-running pay dispute.

3. #RIP: Two time Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead yesterday afternoon in their New Mexico home in the US.

4. #UKRAINE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Shannon Airport earlier.

5. #SPEAKING RIGHTS: The government was accused of treating voters like “idiots” and putting an end to cross-party cooperation in the Dáil following the controversial vote to changes Dáil rules last night.