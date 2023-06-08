Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #FRANCE A man armed a knife attacked a group of preschool children playing by a lake in the French Alps this morning, injuring four along with an adult, and sending shockwaves through the country.
2. #UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised the rescue efforts following the collapse of the Kakhovka dam while visiting nearby Kherson today.
But he also expressed dismay at a lack of help from the UN and Red Cross with the relief efforts.
3. #COMMUTE Irish Rail has warned customers to expect significant delays on some services this afternoon after it worked to fix a “major signalling issue”.
4. #GROCERY INFLATION Finance Minister Michael McGrath said it’s “only a matter of time” before more grocery chains cut prices.
Tesco today lowered prices on more than 700 products, which McGrath says is “quite a significant turning point” for grocery price inflation.
5. #COURTS Former RTÉ 2FM and Classic Hits DJ Nikki Hayes is to be sentenced later this year after she admitted money-laundering €10,000 through her bank account.
