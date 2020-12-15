The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINE: The plans for Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccines roll-out have been published this afternoon.
2. #PFIZER: The EMA has brought forward the meeting that could approve the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by a week until 21 December.
3. #NURSES: Nurses are the healthcare workers worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to statistics compiled by the IMO.
4. #WEATHER: Road users are being urged to exercise caution while travelling over the next few days as weather warnings for strong winds will be in place in Leinster and Munster.
5. #ASBESTOS: Residents in the Larkhill area of Sligo town are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to a fire involving asbestos.
