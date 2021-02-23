#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 4:45 PM
56 minutes ago 4,093 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5363062
Image: Shutterstock/Niradj
Image: Shutterstock/Niradj

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIVING WITH COVID: Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to sign off on the government’s new Living with Covid-19 Plan which will map out the country’s reopening.

2. #PUBLIC SERVANTS: Ireland’s public servants will receive pay increases of up to 3% over two years after unions overwhelmingly voted to back the new public sector pay agreement.

3. #FIRE: A GP surgery where staff had been due to administer over 100 Covid-19 vaccines this weekend has been destroyed in a fire

4. #VITAMIN D: Vitamin D should be part of the government’s health measures to help prevent the severity of Covid-19 illnesses, health experts have said.

5. #FLOODING: There is flooding in Cork, Kerry and other counties today amid ongoing rain and wind warnings.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie