The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIVING WITH COVID: Cabinet is meeting this afternoon to sign off on the government’s new Living with Covid-19 Plan which will map out the country’s reopening.

2. #PUBLIC SERVANTS: Ireland’s public servants will receive pay increases of up to 3% over two years after unions overwhelmingly voted to back the new public sector pay agreement.

3. #FIRE: A GP surgery where staff had been due to administer over 100 Covid-19 vaccines this weekend has been destroyed in a fire.

4. #VITAMIN D: Vitamin D should be part of the government’s health measures to help prevent the severity of Covid-19 illnesses, health experts have said.

5. #FLOODING: There is flooding in Cork, Kerry and other counties today amid ongoing rain and wind warnings.