#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 4:55 PM
11 minutes ago 634 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5622802
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM BARRA: The storm is currently battering the nation. Keep up-to-date with our live blog.

2. NO POWER: Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses are without power due to Storm Barra.

3. #TREVOR DEELY: Gardaí have renewed their applea for information on the 21st anniversary of the disappearence of Treveor Deely.

4. #MURDER PROBE: The PSNI has searched the office of a production company in Paris as part of the investigation into the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.

5. #CLEAN AIR: Micheál Martin has said that the government will provide resources to schools that wish to buy HEPA filters for classrooms.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie