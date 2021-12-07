The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #STORM BARRA: The storm is currently battering the nation. Keep up-to-date with our live blog.
2. NO POWER: Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses are without power due to Storm Barra.
3. #TREVOR DEELY: Gardaí have renewed their applea for information on the 21st anniversary of the disappearence of Treveor Deely.
4. #MURDER PROBE: The PSNI has searched the office of a production company in Paris as part of the investigation into the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.
5. #CLEAN AIR: Micheál Martin has said that the government will provide resources to schools that wish to buy HEPA filters for classrooms.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS