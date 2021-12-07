The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM BARRA: The storm is currently battering the nation. Keep up-to-date with our live blog.

2. NO POWER: Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses are without power due to Storm Barra.

3. #TREVOR DEELY: Gardaí have renewed their applea for information on the 21st anniversary of the disappearence of Treveor Deely.

4. #MURDER PROBE: The PSNI has searched the office of a production company in Paris as part of the investigation into the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.

5. #CLEAN AIR: Micheál Martin has said that the government will provide resources to schools that wish to buy HEPA filters for classrooms.