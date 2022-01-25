The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RUSSIA: Ukraine’s laders have sought to reassure the nation that an invasion by neighbouring Russia is not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of US military equipment to shore up their defences.

2. #COURT: Lisa Smith told a woman she met in Syria that she wanted to live under Sharia law and was prepared to “die a martyr”, a prosecution barrister has told the Special Criminal Court.

3. #SEX WORK: The State is failing to protect sex workers in Ireland from violence, according to Amnesty International.

Advertisement

4. #REMOTE WORKING: Leo Varadkar has said new legislation would “make it harder” for employers to say no to employees who request remote working.

5. #PARTY TIME: Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.