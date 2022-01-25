#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 25 January 2022
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 25 Jan 2022, 4:55 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #RUSSIA: Ukraine’s laders have sought to reassure the nation that an invasion by neighbouring Russia is not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of US military equipment to shore up their defences.

2. #COURT: Lisa Smith told a woman she met in Syria that she wanted to live under Sharia law and was prepared to “die a martyr”, a prosecution barrister has told the Special Criminal Court.

3. #SEX WORK: The State is failing to protect sex workers in Ireland from violence, according to Amnesty International.

4. #REMOTE WORKING: Leo Varadkar has said new legislation would “make it harder” for employers to say no to employees who request remote working. 

5. #PARTY TIME: Boris Johnson has signalled he is willing to speak to police investigating multiple allegations of Downing Street parties breaching coronavirus regulations but believes he has not broken the law.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

