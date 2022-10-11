The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #CREESLOUGH The first funerals of victims of the service station explosion in Co Donegal have taken place today.
2. #REDRESS SCEHEME Cabinet has signed off on the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme, paving the way for it to be debated in the Oireachtas.
3. #MADELEINE MCCANN The prime suspect on the toddler’s disappearance has been charged with several sex offences, German prosecutors said.
4. #RESTRICTIONS Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he does not expect the Government will need to impose restrictions over the winter, despite a rise in Covid-19 cases in Ireland and across Europe.
5. #DET COLM HORKAN A Garda cried in the witness box today as she described to a murder trial seeing a gunman firing a series of shots into her colleague as the detective lay on the ground.
