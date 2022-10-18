The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COURT: Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch told former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall that he was “one of the team” that murdered Kinahan gang member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016, the Special Criminal Court heard today.
2. #EVICTION BAN: The Cabinet has signed off on a temporary ban on evictions from next month until the end of March.
3. #RAIN: Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for five counties from 10pm tonight until midnight tomorrow.
4. #EDITOR: The Irish Times has announced Ruadhán Mac Cormaic as its new editor.
5. #UKRAINE: Over 1,100 towns and villages across Ukraine have been left without power after 10 days of Russia strikes, Kyiv has said.
