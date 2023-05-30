Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #CENSUS: Ireland’s population hit close to 5.15 million as the number of people who identify as Roman Catholic saw a sharp decrease.
2. #VAPING: The punishment for selling someone a vape who is under 18 will be a fine of up to €4,000 and six months in prison in new legislation approved by Cabinet today.
3. #NEW HOMES: The Land Development Agency has been granted planning permission for 852 affordable and social homes on the site of the former Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, Co Dublin.
4. #WICKLOW: Wicklow County Council has refused planning permission to a €40 million ‘bustling’ boutique holiday resort and surf school planned by Paddy McKillen Jnr for cliff top lands overlooking Magheramore Beach.
5. #TENNIS: The Kosovo Tennis Federation is preparing an official complaint about Novak Djokovic’s on-camera message and will call for the 22-time grand slam champion to be fined.
