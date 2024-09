EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RULING: The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that Apple must pay €13 billion to Ireland in unpaid taxes, something the Irish government had argued against.

2. #APPLE TAX: Finance Minister Jack Chambers has refused to be drawn on how the government plans to spend the unpaid tax.

3. #NEWRY CROWN COURT: Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to 18 historical charges of sexual abuse and is expected to go on trial in March of next year.

4. #PALESTINE: An Israeli strike on a so-called humanitarian zone in the south of the Gaza Strip has killed 40 people, according to Gaza’s Civil Defence.

5. DANGEROUS DRIVING: Limerick hurler and All Ireland winner Kyle Hayes has been convicted of dangerous driving at Mallow District Court.