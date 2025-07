EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ÁRAS: Former EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness has officially been nominated to contest the Presidential election this year for Fine Gael.

2. #ENNIS DISTRICT COURT: Former All Star and Clare All-Ireland winning hurler Niall Gilligan has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the assault causing harm of a boy with a stick in October 2023.

3. #RAFAH: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described Israel’s plan to move the population of Gaza into a restricted zone in the south of the territory as “a concentration camp idea”.

4. #AFGHANISTAN: Thousands of people are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret £850 million scheme set up after a personal data leak of Afghans who supported British forces, it can now be reported.

5. #UNFAIR: Dublin Zoo has changed its exit route meaning all customers now have to leave through the gift shop – and parents aren’t happy.