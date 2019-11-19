The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ON THE WAY: The Government has signed off on the €3 billion National Broadband Plan contract at its weekly cabinet meeting today.

2. #OPEN HEARINGS: A top security aide who listened to Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president called it “improper” while another said it was “unusual”.

3. #WATERFORD: Gardaí have appealed for information after a man in his 30s was left in a critical condition following a motorbike crash.

4. #PIGEONS: A man is facing trial accused of causing a nuisance in his community by feeding wild pigeons at his home in Dublin.

5. #EPSTEIN: Two prison guards who were responsible for monitoring disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on the night he died by suicide have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.