Tuesday 19 November, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ON THE WAY: The Government has signed off on the €3 billion National Broadband Plan contract at its weekly cabinet meeting today.

2. #OPEN HEARINGS: A top security aide who listened to Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president called it “improper” while another said it was “unusual”.

3. #WATERFORD: Gardaí have appealed for information after a man in his 30s was left in a critical condition following a motorbike crash.

4. #PIGEONS: A man is facing trial accused of causing a nuisance in his community by feeding wild pigeons at his home in Dublin.

5. #EPSTEIN: Two prison guards who were responsible for monitoring disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on the night he died by suicide have been arrested and charged in connection with his death.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

