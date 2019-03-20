This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,530 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4552464
Image: Shutterstock/Besjunior
Image: Shutterstock/Besjunior

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: Theresa May has confirmed that she has sought to delay Brexit until 30 June. Donald Tusk said he believes the short extension is possible but it depends on a positive result when the withdrawal agreement returns to the Commons. 

2. #COOKSTOWN: A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the deaths of three teenagers who died in a crush ahead of a St Patrick’s Day disco has been re-arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

3. #THE HAGUE: Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in jail for genocide and war crimes.

4. #EXTRADITION: The Supreme Court had cleared the way for the extradition to the United States of Eric Eoin Marques, a man accused of being the world’s biggest facilitator of child pornography.

5. #ESCAPED: A convicted prisoner is currently at large after fleeing custody in Dublin this morning. 

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

