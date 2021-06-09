The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RENT: Cabinet has signed off on proposals today to ensure that all renters won’t have to fork out multiples of their monthly rent amounts when signing a tenancy agreement.
2. #SICK LEAVE: Cabinet has also signed off on new legislation to give all workers the right to paid sick leave.
3. #COURT: A man has pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of a pensioner in Limerick this morning, telling the Central Criminal Court that he is “sorry for what I did”.
4. #BREXIT: Talks aimed at ending the deadlock over the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland have ended without a breakthrough.
5. #DUBLIN: Dublin is one of the “biggest movers” down a ranking of the world’s most liveable cities.
