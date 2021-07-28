The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DIVORCE: Applications for divorce increased by 29% last year with over 5,250 applications made, according to the Courts Service annual report.

2. #VACCINES: Children will not have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend school, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Public health fficials confirmed 1,408 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

4. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: Two test cases involving Mother and Baby Home survivors seeking judicial reviews are set to be heard by the High Court in November.

5. #FAREWELL: Galway talisman Joe Canning announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

