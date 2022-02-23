#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5691301
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #POTENTIAL WAR: Ukraine mobilised its military reserves and Russia evacuated its Kyiv embassy today as fears reached fever pitch of a full-scale conflict breaking out in eastern Europe.

2. #BRRRR: A national Status Yellow snow/ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann.

3. #ABUSE: An online lecture focused on violence against women during the War of Independence had to be shut down after several individuals disrupted the event by shouting sexist and racist abuse and sharing pornographic content.

4. #NOT HAVING IT: Proposed changes to the Garda roster have been postponed amid fears gardaí would engage in industrial action on the issue.

5. #STATS: Health officials reported an additional 4,158 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

