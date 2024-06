EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIMERICK: A woman in her 20s who was killed in a dog attack at a house in Limerick has been named locally.

2. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Last month was the warmest May on record for both Ireland and the world.

3. #DUBLIN: Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for witnesses as they investigate a serious assault that took place on Mercer Street in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

4. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION: The Minister for Justice has said an increase in fines for airlines who carry undocumented passengers will reduce the number arriving, but they still have the right to claim asylum once they’re here.

5. #BATTLE ROYALE (WITH CHEESE): Supermacs has won a further victory against McDonald’s, as a European court revoked its trademark of the term ‘Big Mac’ in the EU in terms of poultry products.