This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 5:01 PM
8 minutes ago 238 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4814479
Image: Shutterstock/windycityfosters
Image: Shutterstock/windycityfosters

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYHAUNIS A man in his 80s, who was arrested by gardaí after another man was fatally shot in Co Mayo, is believed to have thought the deceased was an intruder

2. #SEX FOR RENT TD Ruth Coppinger has called on the Government to take action against landlords who attempt to exploit their tenants through sexual favours.

3. #FERMANAGH Police in the North are investigating after Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney was attacked and subsequently left on the side of a road in Cavan.

4. #SOLDIER F The trial of UK army veteran Soldier F, who faces two murder charges relating to Bloody Sunday, has been adjourned until December.

5. #RATS OUT Leinster House authorities were warned about a rodent problem six weeks before a rat forced the Dáil bar to close in July, according to new documents.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie