The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALLYHAUNIS A man in his 80s, who was arrested by gardaí after another man was fatally shot in Co Mayo, is believed to have thought the deceased was an intruder.

2. #SEX FOR RENT TD Ruth Coppinger has called on the Government to take action against landlords who attempt to exploit their tenants through sexual favours.

3. #FERMANAGH Police in the North are investigating after Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney was attacked and subsequently left on the side of a road in Cavan.

4. #SOLDIER F The trial of UK army veteran Soldier F, who faces two murder charges relating to Bloody Sunday, has been adjourned until December.

5. #RATS OUT Leinster House authorities were warned about a rodent problem six weeks before a rat forced the Dáil bar to close in July, according to new documents.

