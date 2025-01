EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LETTERKENNY: Gardaí have sealed off the garden of a house in Co Donegal following reports that human remains may be buried there.

2. #STORM ÉOWYN: The public has been urged to “check in” with elderly and vulnerable people affected by the continued power and water outages.

3. #MINISTERS OF STATE: All 23 Junior Ministers have been named by Government - here’s who they are.

4. #RATHFARNHAM: A man charged with attacking a woman on a bus in Dublin was identified through RTÉ’s Crimecall programme, a court has heard.

5. #NOT BEYOND THE PALE: The population of Ireland is projected to increase to between 5.7 and 6.4 million by 2042, with counties in Dublin’s ‘commuter belt’ expected to see the highest population growth.