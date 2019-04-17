This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 17 April, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 4:49 PM
44 minutes ago 1,111 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4596705
Image: Shutterstock/James Mearns
Image: Shutterstock/James Mearns

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: The Commission of investigation has said the bodies of more than 950 children from Dublin institutions were sent for medical use. 

2. #CAB: The Criminal Assets Bureau has has seized a substantial amount of cash and property from a family suspected of extorting elderly and vulnerable people in Cork.

3. #SEXUAL VIOLENCE: New figures show that more than 2,270 women reported a rape or sexual assault to Gardaí last year. 

4. #TIME 100: Three activists who led the Together for Yes campaign during the Eighth Amendment referendum have been named on Time magazine’s list of ‘Most Influential’ people for 2019.

5. #NOTRE DAME: France will invite architects from around the world to submit designs for rebuilding the spire of the famous cathedral that was destroyed in a devastating blaze on Monday. 

