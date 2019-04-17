The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: The Commission of investigation has said the bodies of more than 950 children from Dublin institutions were sent for medical use.

2. #CAB: The Criminal Assets Bureau has has seized a substantial amount of cash and property from a family suspected of extorting elderly and vulnerable people in Cork.

3. #SEXUAL VIOLENCE: New figures show that more than 2,270 women reported a rape or sexual assault to Gardaí last year.

4. #TIME 100: Three activists who led the Together for Yes campaign during the Eighth Amendment referendum have been named on Time magazine’s list of ‘Most Influential’ people for 2019.

5. #NOTRE DAME: France will invite architects from around the world to submit designs for rebuilding the spire of the famous cathedral that was destroyed in a devastating blaze on Monday.