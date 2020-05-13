The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AIRLINES The European Commissioner has said airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights, and that vouchers alone won’t do.

2. #FAMILY TIME Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated grandparents will be able to visit and hug their grandchildren during the summer.

3. #DEBENHAMS Staff at Debenhams Department Store have taken to the streets outside the Dáil today to call on politicians to take action to protect the jobs of workers.

4. #FACEBOOK More than 50 million pieces of content were given warning labels on Facebook for being misleading in relation to coronavirus, the social network has revealed.

5. #DISMISSED The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.