Wednesday 13 May, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 13 May 2020, 4:59 PM
1 hour ago 4,602 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Bonnie Taylor Barry
Image: Shutterstock/Bonnie Taylor Barry

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AIRLINES The European Commissioner has said airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights, and that vouchers alone won’t do. 

2. #FAMILY TIME Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated grandparents will be able to visit and hug their grandchildren during the summer. 

3. #DEBENHAMS Staff at Debenhams Department Store have taken to the streets outside the Dáil today to call on politicians to take action to protect the jobs of workers. 

4. #FACEBOOK More than 50 million pieces of content were given warning labels on Facebook for being misleading in relation to coronavirus, the social network has revealed.

5. #DISMISSED The High Court has dismissed a legal challenge by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

