Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #WOMEN OF HONOUR: An independent review has found that bullying and harassment in the Defence Forces has increased in the past year and said it is an organisation “that barely tolerates women”.
2. #ENOCH: A judge has dismissed what he called “flimsy” and “stupid” arguments from teacher Enoch Burke in favour of a delay in a High Court case with his former employer.
3. #HOUSING: The Land Development Agency has estimated that just under 10,000 new homes could be developed on State-owned land in the next five to ten years
4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The UK’s MI5 has increased the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from substantial to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely
5. #COURTS: Paul Hyde, the former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, has appeared in court on nine counts of failing to comply with planning laws
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site