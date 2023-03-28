EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WOMEN OF HONOUR: An independent review has found that bullying and harassment in the Defence Forces has increased in the past year and said it is an organisation “that barely tolerates women”.

2. #ENOCH: A judge has dismissed what he called “flimsy” and “stupid” arguments from teacher Enoch Burke in favour of a delay in a High Court case with his former employer.

3. #HOUSING: The Land Development Agency has estimated that just under 10,000 new homes could be developed on State-owned land in the next five to ten years

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The UK’s MI5 has increased the terror threat level in Northern Ireland from substantial to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely

5. #COURTS: Paul Hyde, the former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, has appeared in court on nine counts of failing to comply with planning laws