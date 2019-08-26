The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PSC: Newly released documents show how the importance of facial recognition is emphasised a number of times in circulars and training documents issued to civil servants on the Public Services Card over the years.

2. #POLLUTION: Five out of six beaches and waterways in Ireland are not considered clean, a new litter survey has found.

3. #BAILEY: Ian Bailey was arrested in Cork last night in relation to an alleged drink driving offence.

4. #TATTOO: Health Minister Simon Harris has ruled out any new law to regulate the tattooing and body piercing industry in Ireland.

5. #CHARGING: Local authorities are being tasked with rolling out 1,000 on-street electric car charge points over the next five years.

6. #HURRICANES: US president Donald Trump suggested dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States, it was reported yesterday.

7. #CLIMATE CRISIS: TheJournal.ie series this week will focus on the worldwide climate crisis and what it means for Ireland - what effects will the efforts to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions have on Irish society?

8. #BEEF PLAN: The Beef Plan Movement has said it will not endorse the outcome of talks with the Minister of Agriculture aimed at getting a better beef price for farmers, RTÉ reports.