The 9 at 9: Friday

1. #COVID-19: The 14-day restriction of movement guideline for those travelling into Ireland could be waived under the government’s new Covid-19 roadmap for reopening the country.
2. #28 DAYS LATER: The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland has criticised the government for a lack of communication about the new rule requiring pubs and restaurants to keep details of customer food orders.
3. #SPORTING EVENTS: Minister for Sport Catherine Martin will meet with sports representatives today, including the GAA and the FAI about ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.
4. #NEW YORK: US police officers involved in the suffocation of a black man who had a ‘spit hood’ put over his head have been suspended.
5. #WAR DEAD: US President Donald Trump has denied a report that he said a US military cemetery in France was “filled with losers”.
6. #TESTING: The out-of-hours service for Kildare and west Wicklow, KDoc, has confirmed it is no longer charging people who are concerned they have Covid-19 symptoms for phone consultations.
7. #HOMELESSNESS: A UCD report commissioned by Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has found that additional on-street food services for homeless people “are not required”.
8. #TAXES: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said there will be no increase in income tax in October’s budget.
9. #THE BATMAN: Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, forcing filming on The Batman to be suspended.
