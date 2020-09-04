This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what to know as we approach the weekend.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 5,042 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 14 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: The 14-day restriction of movement guideline for those travelling into Ireland could be waived under the government’s new Covid-19 roadmap for reopening the country.

2. #28 DAYS LATER: The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland has criticised the government for a lack of communication about the new rule requiring pubs and restaurants to keep details of customer food orders. 

3. #SPORTING EVENTS: Minister for Sport Catherine Martin will meet with sports representatives today, including the GAA and the FAI about ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

4. #NEW YORK: US police officers involved in the suffocation of a black man who had a ‘spit hood’ put over his head have been suspended.

5. #WAR DEAD: US President Donald Trump has denied a report that he said a US military cemetery in France was “filled with losers”

6. #TESTING: The out-of-hours service for Kildare and west Wicklow, KDoc, has confirmed it is no longer charging people who are concerned they have Covid-19 symptoms for phone consultations.

7. #HOMELESSNESS: A UCD report commissioned by Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has found that additional on-street food services for homeless people “are not required”. 

8. #TAXES: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said there will be no increase in income tax in October’s budget.

9. #THE BATMAN: Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, forcing filming on The Batman to be suspended.

