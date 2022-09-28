The 8 at 8: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING.

Budget 2023

1. Measures valued at €11 billion were announced yesterday by both the Finance Minister and Public Expenditure Minister during Budget 2023.

In the hours after the Budget, there are already some measures kicking in, including extensions to excise cuts on diesel, petrol and marked gas oil and VAT cuts.

The cost of cigarettes has also been increased by 50 cent, with the average cost of a pack of 20 cigarettes now set to cost €15.50.

Reader response

2. Following yesterday’s Budget, The Journal readers got in touch to detail how they would be impacted by the suite of measures announced by the Government.

While some measures have been welcome, including the reduction in childcare and student fees, some people are concerned that the only impact the Budget will have on them is the three electricity credits.

Social welfare

3. The core social welfare rates and state pension are set to increase by €12 from 1 January, with multiple lump sum payments set to be paid out before Christmas.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said that the welfare increases would not increase until January due to the number of lump sum supports that were being introduced in the meantime.

Clareabbey

4. A young girl remains in a critical condition in hospital after she was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Co Clare early this morning.

Gardaí have also confirmed that a woman was also found unconscious at the scene. She was also removed to University Hospital Limerick where her condition is described as critical.

Ukraine annexation referendums

5. Kremlin-installed authorities in four Ukrainian regions under Russian control claimed victory in annexation votes, drawing global outrage, as Moscow warned it could use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the so-called referendums as a sham, saying the West would never recognise the results of the ballots, which have dramatically ratcheted up the stakes of Russia’s seven-month invasion.

Free contraception

6. The Minister for Public Expenditure yesterday announced the expansion of the government’s free contraception scheme for 17 to 25-year-olds to women aged 16 to 30.

The change will come into effect from 1 September 2023 and could see an individual save up to €470 on the cost of prescription contraception.

Nord Stream leaks

7. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were an “act of sabotage”.

Two underwater blasts were recorded prior to the discovery of three leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Europe, a Swedish seismological institute said as the unexplained leaks raised suspicions of sabotage.

Hurricane Ian

8. The powerful Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction and caused a widespread blackout in Cuba overnight, while Florida residents braced for a direct hit from the “extremely dangerous” storm that is already pummeling the US state with high winds.

Ian hit Cuba’s western regions for more than five hours early yesterday morning, before moving out over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the Insmet meteorological institute said.