GOOD MORNING. HERE are the top stories as the week gets underway.

1. Long range missiles

US president Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use long-range American missiles against military targets inside Russia, sources have confirmed to news agencies AFP and AP.

The decision is a major US policy shift and comes as Biden is about to leave office.

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to limit American support for Ukraine and end the war as soon as possible.

2. Labour-Fine Gael row

Labour has rounded on what it has called a “predictable row back from Fine Gael which has moved to scrap the expansion of workers’ paid sick leave, as the general election campaign enters its second full week.

In what could be viewed as one of the first key division lines which might prevent the two parties entering into a coalition in the next government, Labour has said Fine Gael has had to be “dragged kicking and screaming towards any piece of positive protections for workers”.

3. Disability promises

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats intend to spend €5.5 billion on disability if in government to pay for a weekly cost of disability payment of €30.

The commitments are laid out in its disability policy, published today, which also intends to bring Ireland’s current legislation in line with international standards and establish a stand-alone Minister and Department to do so.

4. Shannon protests

Eight people who took part in a protest at Shannon Airport yesterday have been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The four men and four women, aged between 21 and 56 years, were detained during the planned event which was attended by Palestine solidarity campaigners from Clare, Galway, Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Kerry.

Advertisement

They descended on Shannon to protest at the US military’s use of the airport and claims that bombs and weapons are being transported through Irish airspace to Israel and used against the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

5. Wind energy

Wind generation in Ireland was the third highest on record last month, but the overall figure this year is expected to drop when compared to 2023.

Wind Energy Ireland, the representative body for the Irish wind industry, said the drop is partly due to wind energy being lost because the electricity grid isn’t strong enough to carry it.

6. Gaza strikes

Israeli strikes killed dozens of people in Gaza yesterday, civil defence rescuers said, most of them in northern Gaza where the UN and others have decried disastrous humanitarian conditions.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes killed 11 people in the south and six in Beirut – including Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif.

Vowing to stop Hamas from regrouping in northern Gaza, Israel on 6 October began air and ground operation in Jabalia and then expanded it to Beit Lahia.

7. England hammer Ireland

England earned a comprehensive 5-0 win over Ireland in tonight’s Nations League encounter at Wembley.

The visitors had kept the game scoreless in the opening 45 after an impressive defensive display, but an early second-half penalty and a red card to Liam Scales changed the game and the hosts ultimately secured an easy victory.

8. Jon Kenny funeral details

The funeral details for the much-loved comedian and actor Jon Kenny, known for his role in comedy duo D’Unbelievables among other roles, have been announced.

Kenny passed away on Friday at the age of 66 in University Hospital Galway.

The comedian, who was originally from Hospital in Co Limerick, had previously suffered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma but made a recovery. Speaking earlier this year on RTÉ Radio One, he said his cancer had returned in recent years.

Jon will be reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, Lough Gur, Bruff, Co Limerick (V35E281) on Monday, from 4pm to 7pm. His funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at 12pm and can also be accessed here.