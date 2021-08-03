The 9 at 9: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know about as you start your day.

Building blocks

1. The controversial cost of the National Children’s Hospital will be worth the “state-of-the-art” architecture that will stand out on the capital city’s skyline, according to members of the board tasked with its construction.

Work on the National Children’s Hospital is over 35% complete – with construction work aiming to be finished by the end of 2023, writes Gráinne Ná Aodha in this morning’s lead story.

Laois crash

2. A man in his 80s has died and five others have been injured in a road crash in Co Laois last night. The three-car collision occurred on the M7 close to the intersection with the M8 at around 7.15pm.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating the fatal collision and asking that anyone with information come forward.

Tokyo 2020

3. Kellie Harrington will return from the Olympics with at least a bronze medal after winning her quarter-final bout against Algeria’s Imane Khelif, the fourth medal for Team Ireland at these Games.

Harrington will have a chance to upgrade to gold or silver when she takes to the ring for her semi-final bout on Thursday at 6am Irish time, where she will face Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand.

Catch up on all the overnight action from Tokyo here.

Walk-ins

4. Over 30,000 people attended Covid-19 vaccination walk-in centres across the country at the weekend.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said this morning that the number of people attending the centres outstripped “expectations by far”.

Net-zero

5. Too many governments and corporations are hiding behind “unreliable, unproven and unrealistic” carbon-removal schemes in order to claim their 2050 climate change plans will be ‘net zero’, an Oxfam report has claimed.

The report argues that using land alone to remove the world’s carbon emissions to achieve “net zero” by 2050 would require at least 1.6 billion hectares of new forests, equivalent to five times the size of India or more than all the farmland on the planet. The “sudden rush” for ‘net zero’ promises are over-relying on vast swathes of land to plant trees in order to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Wuhan

6. Authorities in China’s Wuhan said they would test the city’s entire population for Covid-19, as the virus returned to the place where it first emerged and the highly contagious Delta variant drove tightening lockdowns worldwide.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A resurgent virus has returned with a vengeance, buoyed by stalling vaccination rates and deadly new mutations even in places which had long touted their successes in overcoming the worst of the pandemic.

Belarus

7. A missing Belarusian activist has been found dead in a park in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, police said this, adding they had opened a murder probe.

Vitaly Shishov headed the Belarusian House in Ukraine, an NGO helping his compatriots flee repression in Belarus. He went jogging in Kiev on Monday morning but did not return and could not be reached on his mobile phone.

Dog attack

8. A young girl received serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in Co Donegal on Friday.

It is understood the child was playing in a garden when it was attacked by the dog. She received serious injuries as a result of the attack but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Cannabis seizure

9. Over half a million euro worth of suspected cannabis plants and herbs was seized by gardaí in Navan yesterday.

A grow house was located in a shed beside the house and a total of 76 cannabis plants at an “advanced” state of growth were seized, along with 20 vacuum-packed bags of cannabis herb. During the search, 36 further vacuum-packed bags of cannabis herb were also located by Gardaí.