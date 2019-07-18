This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 7:50 AM
Image: Hammersmith/Shutterstock
Image: Hammersmith/Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GAMBLING: Tens of thousands of illicit slot machines could be in use across Ireland as casino and gaming arcade operators openly flout rules that effectively ban the ‘one-armed bandits’ from many parts of the country.

2. #BREXIT: The impact of Brexit is the biggest risk facing the Irish economy, according to a new report from the Nevin Economic Research Institute.

3. #BREXIT 2.0: The EU Commission’s First Vice-President, Frans Timmermans, said British ministers were “running around like idiots” when they arrived to negotiate Brexit in 2017.

4. #NBP: The Irish government has ruled out taking up a proposal by Eir to complete the National Broadband Plan for less than €1 billion, saying it is “not a feasible alternative” to the current €3 billion plan.

5. #TRUMP: Supporters of Donald Trump chanted “send her back” about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar at a rally. Omar, a US citizen, has been a frequent target of the US president in recent days and weeks.

6. #HSE: The HSE sought to find experienced healthcare workers on panels interested in new positions before cancelling the jobs due to the ongoing recruitment freeze affecting areas of the health service.

7. #AIR CORPS: A former member of the Air Corps who alleges that he and some of his former colleagues suffered as a result of exposure to dangerous chemicals at Baldonnel Airfield has said that their fight is “back on” after a Supreme Court victory earlier this week.

8. #GREYHOUND INDUSTRY: Sports Minister Shane Ross has told his ministerial colleagues that the practices uncovered by a recent RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme into the greyhound industry amount to “subsidised cruelty“.

