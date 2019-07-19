This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Adam Daly Friday 19 Jul 2019, 7:54 AM
36 minutes ago 1,327 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Monning27
Image: Shutterstock/Monning27

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #STABBING: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating a fatal stabbing of a man in his 40s that occurred at 4am this morning at Clinch’s Court, North Strand.

2. #ABORTION: Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that the current provision of abortion services in the north and north west is “a very real concern” and is “not acceptable”.

3. #BREXIT: A no-deal exit from the EU would pose a “fundamental risk” to the competitive of the British economy, the UK parliament’s Committee on Exiting the EU has warned. 

4. #PSC: Almost all of the organisations who responded to a survey about the Public Services Card said that their office did not specifically benefit from using it.

5. #ELECTIONS: Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has announced that work is to begin on setting up an Electoral Commission, with the aim of overseeing and regulating elections in Ireland.

6. #THE LATEST REVIEW: FAI President Donal Conway has said he will consider his position following a week of intense political pressure.

7. #DENTISTRY: Global dentistry is in “a state of crisis”, and has been isolated from traditional healthcare for too long, despite the major global public health burden of oral diseases, according to the ‘Series on Oral Health’ published in The Lancet this week.

8. #MERCURY RISING: The world experienced its hottest June on record last month, with an average temperature worldwide of 16.4C, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

