Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 7:51 AM
Image: Shutterstock/rzoze19
Image: Shutterstock/rzoze19

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA POWERS: Health Minister Simon Harris has signed regulations that will allow gardaí to arrest people who do not abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

2. #EXAMS: Higher and further education exams won’t be taking place in examination centres during the Covid-19 emergency, Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor has confirmed.

3. #CORK: A man in his 20s is in hospital after being stabbed during a brawl in Co Cork last night.

4. #WHO: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cease sending US funds to the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming that the international body “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.

5. #PLASTIC: Galway and Waterford City Councils have asked people to stop discarding plastic gloves on the ground after using them, as more people wear plastic protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #RIP: American folk legend John Prine, widely considered one of his generation’s most influential songwriters, has died following complications of coronavirus.

7. #TWITTER: Twitter founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey is setting aside $1 billion (€919 million) in stock to establish a philanthropic venture aimed initially at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

8. #COCOONING: Freephone services have been launched by Ireland’s five main banks to help cocooning customers make payments and carry out other banking services.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

