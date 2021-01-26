#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 26 January 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here is what’s making the news headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 7:45 AM
31 minutes ago 1,713 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5335520
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek
Image: Shutterstock/Vladislav Noseek

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEVEL 5: The Cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus has agreed that the current Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until 5 March.

2. #COVID-19: The government is hoping for things to be ‘much better’ from April – but no large gigs are expected to take place this summer.

3. #VACCINE: AstraZeneca has defended the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine after media reports said the German government had doubts about its effectiveness among those over 65.

4. #GLOBAL: The Netherlands has been hit by a second night of riots, as coronavirus curfew frustrations boiled over, and US President Joe Biden has said herd immunity could be achieved this year.

5. #ABUSE: Gardaí received 43,000 calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents last year – a 16% increase on 2019.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #RACISM: An anti-racism group has voiced its concern after racist graffiti was painted in several locations across Balbriggan, north Dublin, over the weekend.

7. #DRUGS: Parents and partners of users in Dublin’s northeast inner-city are believed to be almost as likely to experience drug-related intimidation as users themselves, a new report has found.

8. #MICHELEN: A Cork restaurant has been announced as Ireland’s newest recipient of a Michelin star at the UK and Ireland awards for 2020.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie