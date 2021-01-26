The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #LEVEL 5: The Cabinet sub-committee on coronavirus has agreed that the current Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until 5 March.
2. #COVID-19: The government is hoping for things to be ‘much better’ from April – but no large gigs are expected to take place this summer.
3. #VACCINE: AstraZeneca has defended the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine after media reports said the German government had doubts about its effectiveness among those over 65.
4. #GLOBAL: The Netherlands has been hit by a second night of riots, as coronavirus curfew frustrations boiled over, and US President Joe Biden has said herd immunity could be achieved this year.
5. #ABUSE: Gardaí received 43,000 calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents last year – a 16% increase on 2019.
6. #RACISM: An anti-racism group has voiced its concern after racist graffiti was painted in several locations across Balbriggan, north Dublin, over the weekend.
7. #DRUGS: Parents and partners of users in Dublin’s northeast inner-city are believed to be almost as likely to experience drug-related intimidation as users themselves, a new report has found.
8. #MICHELEN: A Cork restaurant has been announced as Ireland’s newest recipient of a Michelin star at the UK and Ireland awards for 2020.
