The 8 at 8: Thursday

1. #BIKE THEFT There has been a 65% increase in violent bike and scooter thefts since last year, according to a Noteworthy investigation published this morning
2. #CROSS BORDER CRIME Both Irish and British police forces are working together to tackle the illegal trade of fake documents, with Ireland used as a backdoor to post-Brexit Britain.
3. #KILDARE CRASH A woman in her 40s has died after being hit by a car in Kildare last night.
4. #PFIZER VACCINE A national study in Israel on their vaccine rollout shows that two doses of a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine provides 95.3% protection from the virus.
5. #SUPER THURSDAY Local and regional elections in the UK are taking place today, with the Tories expected to pull off a by-election sweep for the Labour constituency of Hartlepool
6. #SPACEX LAUNCH SpaceX has successfully landed its futuristic Starship, nailing a test flight of the spaceship that the company plans to use to take people to Mars.
7. #FACTCHECK Darkness into Light has not been cancelled by Pieta House this year, despite claims by anti-lockdown activists.
8. #GHISLAINE MAXWELL Overnight checks are being carried out on Ghislaine Maxwell in prison, while she awaits a trial on sex trafficking charges.
