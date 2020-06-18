This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 18 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 3,199 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5126220
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

Updated 10 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CASTLEREA: A member of An Garda Síochána has died after being shot in Co Roscommon overnight. 

2. #RE-OPENING: Publicans have expressed their frustrations at the length of time it took to publish guidelines which will allow them to re-open later this month. 

3. #PAUL REID: The CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE) will tell TDs today that Ireland requires “very significant changes” to the way it cares for vulnerable older people.

4. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his re-election prospects by purchasing more US farm products, according to a new book.

5. #CANCER: Just a fraction of cervical smears were carried out in April this year compared to the same time last year, and no BreastCheck exams were carried out in the same month.

6. #FIANNA FÁIL: The party’s leader Micheál Martin has said he will continue to lead his party after he hands over the position of taoiseach to Leo Varadkar.

7. #CECIL RHODES: The governing body of an Oxford University college has “expressed their wish” to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes, following a campaign for it to be taken down.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #DANNY MASTERSON: The US actor has been charged with raping three women at his home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles prosecutors have confirmed. 

9. #WEATHER: A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 20 counties across the country today, with more heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie