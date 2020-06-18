The 9 at 9: Thursday

Updated 10 minutes ago
1. #CASTLEREA: A member of An Garda Síochána has died after being shot in Co Roscommon overnight.
2. #RE-OPENING: Publicans have expressed their frustrations at the length of time it took to publish guidelines which will allow them to re-open later this month.
3. #PAUL REID: The CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE) will tell TDs today that Ireland requires “very significant changes” to the way it cares for vulnerable older people.
4. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his re-election prospects by purchasing more US farm products, according to a new book.
5. #CANCER: Just a fraction of cervical smears were carried out in April this year compared to the same time last year, and no BreastCheck exams were carried out in the same month.
6. #FIANNA FÁIL: The party’s leader Micheál Martin has said he will continue to lead his party after he hands over the position of taoiseach to Leo Varadkar.
7. #CECIL RHODES: The governing body of an Oxford University college has “expressed their wish” to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes, following a campaign for it to be taken down.
8. #DANNY MASTERSON: The US actor has been charged with raping three women at his home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles prosecutors have confirmed.
9. #WEATHER: A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 20 counties across the country today, with more heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast.
