The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CASTLEREA: A member of An Garda Síochána has died after being shot in Co Roscommon overnight.

2. #RE-OPENING: Publicans have expressed their frustrations at the length of time it took to publish guidelines which will allow them to re-open later this month.

3. #PAUL REID: The CEO of the Health Service Executive (HSE) will tell TDs today that Ireland requires “very significant changes” to the way it cares for vulnerable older people.

4. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President asked China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit meeting to help his re-election prospects by purchasing more US farm products, according to a new book.

5. #CANCER: Just a fraction of cervical smears were carried out in April this year compared to the same time last year, and no BreastCheck exams were carried out in the same month.

6. #FIANNA FÁIL: The party’s leader Micheál Martin has said he will continue to lead his party after he hands over the position of taoiseach to Leo Varadkar.

7. #CECIL RHODES: The governing body of an Oxford University college has “expressed their wish” to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes, following a campaign for it to be taken down.

8. #DANNY MASTERSON: The US actor has been charged with raping three women at his home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles prosecutors have confirmed.

9. #WEATHER: A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 20 counties across the country today, with more heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast.