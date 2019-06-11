This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 8:03 AM
Image: Shutterstock/aanbetta
Image: Shutterstock/aanbetta

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #DUBLIN: A man has died after a suspected stabbing incident on O’Connell Street overnight.

2. #AIRBNB: Noteworthy finds the chilling effect of the new laws may be enough to push many full-time, short-term letting operators out of the industry – and toward longer term, corporate rentals

3. #LOCATION: People renting a home beside a Dart station or Luas stop in Dublin can expect to pay over €3,300 a year than the average rent. 

4. #DANUBE: The bodies of four victims appear to have been recovered from the sunken Danube River tour boat being brought to the surface in Hungary’s capital, AP reports.

5. #MOUNT JEROME: A development of 34 apartments in Harold’s Cross was last month given the green light by Dublin City Council planners, despite concerns from the adjacent cemetery that it would rob mourners of their privacy. 

6. #FOUND: Gardaí have thanked the public for their help in finding a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Dublin yesterday.  

7. #GARMENT WORKERS: A significant majority of workers in garment factories in Bangladesh have experienced or witnessed some form of sexual harassment while at work, a new survey has shown.

8. #CERVICAL CHECK: The second report into the scale of outsourcing of smear tests by laboratories is expected to be published today.

