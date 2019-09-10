The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PROROGUED There were angry scenes in the House of Commons overnight as the UK government pressed ahead with its plan to suspend parliament until mid-October. MPs had earlier rejected Boris Johnson’s second bid to call an early general election.

2. #HOGAN Ireland’s Phil Hogan is set to be confirmed as the new EU trade commissioner later today, RTÉ is reporting. Hogan has been a strong critic of Brexiteers recently, and last month accused Boris Johnson of “gambling” with the peace process.

3. #DERRY Police in Derry came under attack from petrol bombs last night during a search operation at a housing estate in the Creggan area. Officers say over 40 petrol bombs were thrown.

4. #ONLINE SAFETY More than one in ten children aged 8 to 13 are spending more than four hours a day online, according to figures released in a new report from Cybersafe Ireland.

5. #SANDWICH BOARD WARS Dublin City Council has seized almost 60 sandwich boards from businesses since controversial new regulations came into effect at the start of the month. Four new inspectors were employed as part of the council crackdown.

6. #SPY GAME It’s emerged the US successfully extracted one of its highest-level covert sources from inside the Russian government in 2017, partly due to concerns they could be compromised, according to a report by CNN.

7. #WATER The Environmental Protection Agency has highlighted its concerns over the rise in Cryptosporidium detection in Ireland’s drinking water in the past three years. However the quality of our water supply, in general, remains high.

8. #THE OUTLOOK It will be dry today with spells of sunshine and fog patches, Met Éireann is reporting. Cloud building later and some rain around this afternoon and evening.

