GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Storm Darragh

1. Two Status Orange wind warnings and several Status Yellow warnings will come into effect later as Storm Darragh is set to hit Ireland, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Very strong and gusty northwest winds are set to hit a number of counties, as heavy rain and thunder are also expected.

South Korea

2. South Korea’s party chief has demanded that President Yoon Suk Yeol stand down over his martial law attempt, warning he posed a great danger to the country.

The stunning comments from Han Dong-hoon, the head of Yoon’s People Power Party, almost guarantees enough lawmakers will vote to impeach the president on Saturday.

Voter turnout

3. Several political analysts have said that the real turnout in last week’s general election was higher than reported.

One expert suggested voters hearing reports of low turnout (59.7%) may feel less inspired to vote themselves – when the reality is that Ireland’s messy electoral register is likely to be giving us an inaccurate picture of real turnout.

Advertisement

Musk at Congress

4. In what was described as “a new day in America”, Elon Musk met with US lawmakers today about his plans for overseeing radical government spending cuts under the incoming Trump administration.

President-elect Trump rewarded Musk for his support during the White House campaign by naming him head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, along with another wealthy ally Vivek Ramaswamy.

French prime minister

5. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to stay in office until the end of his term in 2027, and said he will name a new prime minister within days, after the resignation of Michel Barnier.

Macron came out fighting a day after a historic no-confidence vote at the National Assembly left France without a functioning government, laying the blame at the door of his opponents for bringing down Mr Barnier’s government.

People-smuggling arrests

6. 35 people were arrested yesterday in relation to people-smuggling across the Common Travel Area of Ireland, the UK, the Isle of Mann and the Channel Islands.

The operation targeted “ruthless criminal gangs”, the UK’s Home Office said, “who exploit vulnerable migrants, charging them thousands of pounds to enter the UK illegally, luring them with false promises of a better life”.

New York manhunt

7. As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest US health insurers moved into its third day on Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting.

It was discovered yesterday that words were written on the bullets used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday morning in New York City, which may point to a motive.

Toy Show

8. The long-awaited annual Late Late Toy Show will grace Irish screens once again this evening.

The theme selected for this year’s show is the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone.