GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Covid

1. In our main story this morning, Eoghan Dalton reports that the long-promised examination of Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic will have an “independent panel” appointed before October, according to the Tánaiste.

Micheál Martin gave the clearest indication yet on the timeline for the lookback on how Ireland coped when Covid hit the world, but he reiterated his stance that it would not take the “adversarial” shape of the inquiry as seen in the UK.

Trump

2. Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt and called for unity before laying out a sweeping populist agenda as he accepted the Republican nomination for US president.

The 78-year-old was speaking on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just five days after a gunman tried to kill him.

Coolock

3. Gardaí are investigating after a fire broke out at a site in Coolock earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation last night.

Dublin Fire Brigade said in a post to X that the fire was in the lobby area of the building.

Charged

4. A man is due to appear in court in connection with online threats to kill Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was charged under Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 at a Garda station in Dublin.

Oops

5. Bus Éireann has notified the Data Protection Commission after it published commercially sensitive material for up to 80 companies on a procurement website.

It said it “inadvertently” released the information containing details for the contracts and pricing of 119 school bus routes used over the past five years.

Verdict

6. A jury has found two family members and a teenager guilty of murdering father-of-seven Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley in “an honour killing” during a Co Kerry funeral.

The Central Criminal Court jury convicted Dooley’s cousin and brother-in-law Thomas Dooley Senior (43) and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley Junior (21), both of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork as well as a male teenager of murdering 43-year old Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, Co Kerry on 5 October 2022.

Gaza

7. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has overruled an order by his defence minister to build a field hospital in Israel to treat sick Gaza children, officials said.

The decision was a new sign of divisions within Netanyahu’s ruling coalition over its handling of the war in Gaza in the face of persistent international criticism of the high civilian toll.

Nitazene

8. The Irish Prison Service has issued an urgent drug alert over a substance known to cause overdoses.

It follows analysis conducted by the HSE National Drug Treatment Centre Laboratory which confirmed the presence of a nitazene type substance in drugs.