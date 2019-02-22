The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DRUGS: The use of prescription medicine is on the rise among drug users in Dublin’s north inner city as tablets move from the medicine cabinet to the streets, according to the Ana Liffey Drug Project.

2. #BREXIT: The Brexit Omnibus Bill, which deals with laws that will need to be in place post a no-deal Brexit, is to be published today.

3. #AUTOMATION: Two out of every five jobs in Ireland are at ‘high risk’ of automation, according to research from University College Cork.

4. #GAG ORDER: A US judge has issued a gag order on Roger Stone after the former advisor to Donald Trump posted a picture of her on Instagram with crosshairs in the background.

5. #SPACE: A Japanese probe sent to collect samples from an asteroid 300 million kilometres away has landed successfully, scientists have said.

6. #ABUSE: Catholic Church leaders from around the world have heard an African woman describe being abused for 13 years from the age of 15 by a priest, the Irish Times reports.

7. #ALLIANCE: Fianna Fáil and the SDLP have issued a joint statement calling on pro-remain parties across Ireland to form an alliance, RTÉ reports.

8. #VENEZUELA: Billionaire Richard Branson will host a charity concert near the Venezuelan border tonight as a standoff over allowing aid into the country intensifies.

