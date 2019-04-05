This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 5 Apr 2019, 8:06 AM
14 minutes ago 510 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4577791
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TERROR WATCHLIST: A Syrian national barred from a Dublin mosque has fled Ireland after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer.

2. #BREXIT: European Council President Donald Tusk is proposing to offer the UK a 12-month “flexible” extension to its Brexit date. (BBC News)

3. #RECORD SETTLEMENT: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has agreed a divorce settlement with his wife MacKenzie worth $35 billion.

4. #CHRISTCHURCH: The man accused of killing 50 people at two Christchurch mosques has been ordered to undergo mental health assessments to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

5. #POSTAL ADDRESS: An Post has launched what it calls Europe’s first free personal address and mail collection service for people who are homeless. (RTÉ News)

6. #ELECTRIC CARS: The government has announced a €20 million investment to provide 50 electric car charging hubs across the country.

7. #TIMMOTHY PITZEN: The FBI has declared a man’s story a hoax, one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

8. #FROM THE DEEP: The fossil of a 43-million-year-old whale with four legs, webbed feet and hooves has been discovered in Peru. (BBC News)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie