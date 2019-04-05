The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #TERROR WATCHLIST: A Syrian national barred from a Dublin mosque has fled Ireland after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer.

2. #BREXIT: European Council President Donald Tusk is proposing to offer the UK a 12-month “flexible” extension to its Brexit date. (BBC News)

3. #RECORD SETTLEMENT: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has agreed a divorce settlement with his wife MacKenzie worth $35 billion.

4. #CHRISTCHURCH: The man accused of killing 50 people at two Christchurch mosques has been ordered to undergo mental health assessments to determine if he’s fit to stand trial.

5. #POSTAL ADDRESS: An Post has launched what it calls Europe’s first free personal address and mail collection service for people who are homeless. (RTÉ News)

6. #ELECTRIC CARS: The government has announced a €20 million investment to provide 50 electric car charging hubs across the country.

7. #TIMMOTHY PITZEN: The FBI has declared a man’s story a hoax, one day after he identified himself to authorities as Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

8. #FROM THE DEEP: The fossil of a 43-million-year-old whale with four legs, webbed feet and hooves has been discovered in Peru. (BBC News)