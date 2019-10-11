This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 11 Oct 2019, 8:03 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PROTESTS: Five Extinction Rebellion protesters were arrested after chaining themselves to the gates of Leinster House last night.

2. #BREXIT: The EU and UK’s main Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier and Stephen Barclay are holding key talks in Brussels today amid signs that a breakthrough may have moved closer. 

3. #COUNTING THE COST: The Central Bank has warned that a no-deal Brexit could lead to increased grocery costs for consumers but said that several factors could help retailers keep prices down.

4. #BORDER POLL: South Dublin County Council has put down a motion to have the government lobby the British secretary of state for Northern Ireland to set a date for poll on Irish unity

5. #LEVY: Drivers and homeowners are paying more for their fuel due to the government collecting a levy which is no longer needed.

6. #PASSPORTS: The Department of Foreign Affairs has established a new team to handle the growing number of people seeking Irish citizenship through the foreign births registration process. 

7. #NEW YORK: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. learned yesterday that he’s facing a new undisclosed charge in his sexual misconduct case, a development that came as jury selection was set to begin for his trial.

8. #STALKER: In Japan, police have charged a man in Tokyo with assaulting a pop star, saying he tracked her down through the reflection in her eyes on a selfie she posted, the Guardian reports.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

