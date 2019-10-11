The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PROTESTS: Five Extinction Rebellion protesters were arrested after chaining themselves to the gates of Leinster House last night.

2. #BREXIT: The EU and UK’s main Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier and Stephen Barclay are holding key talks in Brussels today amid signs that a breakthrough may have moved closer.

3. #COUNTING THE COST: The Central Bank has warned that a no-deal Brexit could lead to increased grocery costs for consumers but said that several factors could help retailers keep prices down.

4. #BORDER POLL: South Dublin County Council has put down a motion to have the government lobby the British secretary of state for Northern Ireland to set a date for poll on Irish unity.

5. #LEVY: Drivers and homeowners are paying more for their fuel due to the government collecting a levy which is no longer needed.

6. #PASSPORTS: The Department of Foreign Affairs has established a new team to handle the growing number of people seeking Irish citizenship through the foreign births registration process.

7. #NEW YORK: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. learned yesterday that he’s facing a new undisclosed charge in his sexual misconduct case, a development that came as jury selection was set to begin for his trial.

8. #STALKER: In Japan, police have charged a man in Tokyo with assaulting a pop star, saying he tracked her down through the reflection in her eyes on a selfie she posted, the Guardian reports.

