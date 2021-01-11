The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #REPORT: The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes is due to publish its long-awaited final report tomorrow.
2. #IMPEACHMENT: The House will proceed with legislation to impeach US President Donald Trump, speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.
3. #INDONESIA: The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified today.
4. #ALCOHOL: The house of bonus or loyalty card points to purchase alcoholic drinks at a reduced price is banned from today.
5. #CHARGED: Two men are due to appear before court following the seizure of approximately €178,000 worth of drugs.
6. #IRA: The UK government has been pressed to “urgently release” a report into compensation for victims of IRA attacks linked to Libyan explosives.
7. #COVID: Health officials yesterday evening confirmed that eight more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
8. #DOG: A stolen dog found in the UK has been returned to her family in Co Cork.
