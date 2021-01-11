#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 11 January 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s happening this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 11 Jan 2021, 7:46 AM
20 minutes ago 1,263 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321571
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #REPORT: The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes is due to publish its long-awaited final report tomorrow.

2. #IMPEACHMENT: The House will proceed with legislation to impeach US President Donald Trump, speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.

3. #INDONESIA: The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet has intensified today.

4. #ALCOHOL: The house of bonus or loyalty card points to purchase alcoholic drinks at a reduced price is banned from today.

5. #CHARGED: Two men are due to appear before court following the seizure of approximately €178,000 worth of drugs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #IRA: The UK government has been pressed to “urgently release” a report into compensation for victims of IRA attacks linked to Libyan explosives.

7. #COVID: Health officials yesterday evening confirmed that eight more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

8. #DOG: A stolen dog found in the UK has been returned to her family in Co Cork.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie