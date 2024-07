GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Kamala Harris

1. Endorsement from key Democrats and millions of dollars in campaign donations poured in swiftly last night for US Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the race for the White House.

Dundalk

2. Three people were arrested after an anti-immigration protest in Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday. A group had gathered on Jocelyn Street to protest against the planned accommodation of around 260 Ukrainian refugees in a former orphanage.

Joe Biden

3. Taoiseach Simon Harris said that US President Joe Biden had been the “voice of reason” amid global crises such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic.

Tanning beds

4. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has backed calls from within his party for tanning beds to be banned on health grounds. However, no timeline for legislation is yet in place.

Crown Paints

5. The fifth fire in as many days broke out at the former Crown Paints site in Coolock, Dublin last night, where violent anti-migrant protests have taken place.

Gardaí confirmed they were dealing with the incident and the local roads were shut down.

Defence spending

6. A massive building and refurbishment scheme across all Irish military bases is expected to cost €355 million in the next three years.

The Infrastructure Development Plan (IDP) is a capital investment project which will see Defence Forces facilities refurbished and designed to be carbon neutral.

Belfast crash

7. Three people, including two police officers, were in hospital yesterday evening after a collision between a police vehicle and a car in Belfast.

British Open

8. The US’s Xander Schauffele won his second Major of the golf season as he finished two shots clear of the field to win The Open Championship at Royal Troon.