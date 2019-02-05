This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s the news as you wake up this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago 3,258 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4477118
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 16 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSES’ STRIKE: Patient safety advocates have expressed concern about the cancellation of appointments due to today’s nurses’ strike.

2. #PARIS FIRE: Eight people have died and a woman has been arrested and after a huge fire in an apartment building in Paris. 

3. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Northern Ireland today to give a speech on Brexit. 

4. #CYBER SAFETY: Almost 80% of children aged between eight and 10 own a smart device with access to the internet, according to a new survey.

5. #ON STREET: Dublin City Council has approved draft bye-laws which will increase on-street parking rates in the city centre from July. 

6. #FEUD: Families with tenuous links to the Kinahan/Hutch feud are being targeted on a regular basis as gardaí fear that the gang feud is about to boil over once more. 

7. #SMOKING: The US state of Hawaii is to consider a bill that would ban smoking for anyone under the age of 100.

8. #STATE OF THE UNION: The White House is promising an ‘optimistic’ tone to President Donald Trump’s delayed State of the Union speech tonight.

9. #INTERVIEW: Actor Liam Neeson has sparked controversy after he said in an interview that he once walked the streets seeking to kill a black man in revenge for the rape of a friend.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News Audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane
    74,965  18
    2
    		'It feels as if God scored an own goal': Priest who died in accident at Laois parochial house laid to rest
    40,970  33
    3
    		Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    39,090  112
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    1,020  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    168  0
    3
    		Dog-sitting app HouseMyDog is merging with a Spanish rival to take on the European market
    33  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    75,914  53
    2
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    54,109  36
    3
    		Setback for Liverpool's title ambitions as they're held by West Ham
    28,340  123
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    16,757  2
    2
    		Why it's important to have style icons like Vogue Williams' Mam to emulate
    9,916  0
    3
    		Bradley Cooper was absolutely terrified when Gaga invited him on stage in Vegas
    8,579  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner's teenage son in the stomach
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Analysis: Ireland slip with the little details that make a big difference in attack
    'At the start I was actually going into the scrum myself': Ross making his impact felt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie