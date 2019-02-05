The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NURSES’ STRIKE: Patient safety advocates have expressed concern about the cancellation of appointments due to today’s nurses’ strike.

2. #PARIS FIRE: Eight people have died and a woman has been arrested and after a huge fire in an apartment building in Paris.

3. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Northern Ireland today to give a speech on Brexit.

4. #CYBER SAFETY: Almost 80% of children aged between eight and 10 own a smart device with access to the internet, according to a new survey.

5. #ON STREET: Dublin City Council has approved draft bye-laws which will increase on-street parking rates in the city centre from July.

6. #FEUD: Families with tenuous links to the Kinahan/Hutch feud are being targeted on a regular basis as gardaí fear that the gang feud is about to boil over once more.

7. #SMOKING: The US state of Hawaii is to consider a bill that would ban smoking for anyone under the age of 100.

8. #STATE OF THE UNION: The White House is promising an ‘optimistic’ tone to President Donald Trump’s delayed State of the Union speech tonight.

9. #INTERVIEW: Actor Liam Neeson has sparked controversy after he said in an interview that he once walked the streets seeking to kill a black man in revenge for the rape of a friend.

