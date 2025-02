GOOD MORNING. HERE are the top stories as the day gets underway.

1. Ag insint bréaga

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has written to the Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy asking that she “formally follow up” with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to “ensure” he withdraws a remark made in Irish in the Dáil yesterday.

During a heated exchange on housing in the Dáil, Martin said to McDonald:

“Tá an Teachta Dála ag insint bréaga arís.”

This translates to: “The TD is telling lies again”.

2. Arts Council

The Government is facing further difficult questions over taxpayers’ money being wasted, after it was revealed the Arts Council spent €6.67m on a failed IT development project.

The spend by the Government agency was brought to the attention of the Department of Culture and Arts last summer, when Catherine Martin held that portfolio.

It was not publicly disclosed at the time.

3. Rent Pressure Zones

Housing Minister James Browne has moved to temper concerns about Rent Pressure Zones being abolished, stressing that the Government is “not making a decision now” to remove the measure.

Opposition parties have widely criticised the Government over plans to consider proposals to encourage more private developers to build housing and phase out rent pressure zones.



4. Organised crime

Four men were arrested and a number of weapons were seized as part of an investigation into organised crime following a major garda search operation yesterday morning.

Searches were carried out by gardaí at six residential properties across four counties – Galway, Roscommon, Westmeath and Offaly.

Four men, aged in their 20s and 30s were arrested as part of the operation, and are currently detained at a Garda station in the North Western Region.

Advertisement

5. Russia-Ukraine war

US president Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to “immediately” start negotiations to end the Ukraine war.

Trump said on social media that he had a “lengthy and highly productive” call with Putin.

Both leaders extended invitations of “visiting each other’s nations”.

6. Government spending

For the first time, the Programme for Government has a section which proposes detailing the breakdown of how much money is going where in each government department.

“The last government spent €44 billion across five Budgets on capital projects,” Ray Griffin, a strategic management lecturer, told The Journal.

”We can’t see the data on that but of the data we can see, Dublin gets between 55 and 65%, with only 30% of the population.

“Cork does okay but – and I’m not saying Cork doesn’t deserve this – nowhere else of a similar size was getting it like Cork was in the last government.”

7. Cocaine

Gardaí seized a quantity of cocaine and sterling in Dublin on Tuesday after a probationer garda noticed something suspicious at a road safety checkpoint.

Gardaí said they were conducting checkpoints in the Dublin 2 and Dublin 8 areas with an emphasis on enforcement and road safety awareness.

During the operation a probationer garda noticed a driver engage in suspicious behaviour while approaching a checkpoint and searched the vehicle. This search resulted in the seizure of €350,000 of cocaine and £15,000 cash sterling

8. Bird flu

Poultry and captive birds must be kept indoors from Monday to try to combat the risk of bird flu.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon issued the compulsory housing order this afternoon, giving a five-day notice before the rules come into effect at the start of next week.

Since early December, there have been five cases detected of avian influenza infection in wild birds in Ireland.

9. Weather

A wet and windy couple of days are in store, Met Éireann predicts, with the southeast to see the worst of it.

There has been a Status Yellow rain warning issued for Cork, which will be in place from 1pm today until 8am tomorrow, Friday. This morning will be mostly cloudy, the forecast says. Many areas will be dry and there’ll be some light rain or drizzle in parts of Munster and Connacht.

Heavier rain will spread northeastwards over Munster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening with spot flooding possible near the south coast.