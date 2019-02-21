The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ADVERTISING: An advertising group warned the government that it could take legal action over new laws that will prohibit alcohol ads near schools and on public transport.

2. #FIRE: At least 70 people have been killed in a major apartment fire in a historic part of the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka.

3. #CHARGED: Actor Jussie Smollett has been charged by police in the US for lying about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.

4. #RETAILERS: Groups representing retailers have warned that Brexit will have a dire economic impact on the price of food and drink being sold in Ireland.

5. #HUTCH: Gardaí fear a return to serious violence following the collapse of the Patrick Hutch murder trial yesterday morning.

6. #TRAVELLER: 10 local authorities in Ireland spent no money on traveller accommodation last year, newly released figures show.

7. #VATICAN: Pope Francis will convene an extraordinary summit in the Vatican today on the Catholic Church’s response to child sexual abuse.

8. #RAID: An Oireachtas Committee will today be told that the Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board is “co-operating in full” with gardaí following a raid of its offices last week.

9. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said progress has been made in talks over Brexit backstop arrangements, RTÉ has reported.

