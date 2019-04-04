The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FÁILTE ROMHAT FRAULEIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Dublin today to meet Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit.

2. #DIVERSITY: An Garda Síochána is changing its uniform policy so members can wear the hijab and turban in an effort to improve representation.

3. #LEFROY HOUSE: An allegation of sexual assault was made at a children’s only hostel in Dublin city centre.

4. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A woman has been awarded €15,000 after claiming she was dismissed from her job because of her pregnancy.

5. #TIMMOTHY PITZEN: A US teenager has come forward to say he is a young boy who has been missing since 2011

6. #RESPONSE: Former US vice president Joe Biden says he’ll be ‘more mindful’ in future following claims he inappropriately touched women.

7. #NO FRY ZONE: Concerned residents in Skerries have lodged an appeal against a decision to allow a fast food restaurant to be built 300m from a primary school.

8. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Australia has introduced new laws which could see tech companies fined billions of dollars and executives facing jail time for not removing violent content.

9. #GIANT LIZARD: Indonesia may temporarily close an island to tourists to prevent attempts to smuggle Komodo dragons off the island.

