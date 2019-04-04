This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #FÁILTE ROMHAT FRAULEIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in Dublin today to meet Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit.

2. #DIVERSITY: An Garda Síochána is changing its uniform policy so members can wear the hijab and turban in an effort to improve representation.

3. #LEFROY HOUSE: An allegation of sexual assault was made at a children’s only hostel in Dublin city centre.

4. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A woman has been awarded €15,000 after claiming she was dismissed from her job because of her pregnancy.

5. #TIMMOTHY PITZEN: A US teenager has come forward to say he is a young boy who has been missing since 2011

6. #RESPONSE: Former US vice president Joe Biden says he’ll be ‘more mindful’ in future following claims he inappropriately touched women.

7. #NO FRY ZONE: Concerned residents in Skerries have lodged an appeal against a decision to allow a fast food restaurant to be built 300m from a primary school.

8. #SOCIAL MEDIA: Australia has introduced new laws which could see tech companies fined billions of dollars and executives facing jail time for not removing violent content.

9. #GIANT LIZARD: Indonesia may temporarily close an island to tourists to prevent attempts to smuggle Komodo dragons off the island.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

