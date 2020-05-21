This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 May 2020, 7:45 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEATHS: Social media posts questioning why some deaths are categorised as being due to Covid-19 are being widely shared in Ireland. Here’s a look at how Covid-19 deaths are actually being counted in Ireland. 

2. #COVID: Health officials last night confirmed that a further 11 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland. 

3. #GLOBAL: The World Health Organisation has said more than five million people have been infected by Covid-19 across the globe. 

4. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump has threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states that are trying to make it easier and safer to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

5. #NORMAL PEOPLE: RTÉ has been contacted by more than 50 people with complaints about Normal People since it first aired last month.

6. #EYE CARE: More than 50,000 people are waiting for eye care appointments from the HSE.

7. #INFECTION: Hiqa has said “immediate” action is needed to mitigate the risk of infection spreading in several hospitals around the country in the context of Covid-19, the Irish Times has reported. 

8. #PAYMENTS: The Covid-19 pandemic payment will “absolutely” be extended beyond its expiry date next month, the Minister for Employment has said.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

