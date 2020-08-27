The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GONE: Phil Hogan has resigned from his role as EU Commissioner for Trade in the wake of the Golfgate scandal and questions about his movements while in Ireland.

2. #CHRISTCHURCH: The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on two mosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

3. #JACOB BLAKE: Authorities in the US have named the officer who shot black man Jacob Blake as protests against racial injustice were taken up by major sport leagues and prominent athletes across the US.

4. #COLLEGES: Universities and colleges will get a funding boost of €25 million to help with capital works which will include beefing up health and safety measures on campus.

5. #RTE: Significant changes to Radio One’s lineup, more programming on climate change and documentaries on the housing crisis and Marian Finucane all feature in RTÉ’s new autumn schedule.

6. #KILDARE: The out-of-hours GP service for Kildare and West Wicklow, KDoc, is continuing to charge people who are concerned they have Covid-19 symptoms for phone consultations despite claims from the HSE that it has received funding for such services.

7. #ASD: Thousands of children will return to school over the coming days but for families where there are children with special needs the risk of contracting Covid-19 is just one of many factors of great concern for parents.

8. #TOY SHOW: It’s not Christmas yet, but Ryan Tubridy is already promising that the Late Late Toy Show this year will be “Covid aware” but that there’ll “definitely” be children in the studio.

9. #TIK TOK: CEO of the popular app Kevin Mayer has resigned amid US pressure for its Chinese owner ByteDance to sell the video app which the White House calls a security risk.