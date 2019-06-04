The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GOVERNMENT JET: The Commissioner for Environmental Information has ordered the government to release information about the use of the its ministerial jet service by two Irish presidents.



2. #TRUMP: Gardaí are working with a number of protest groups in order to minimise disruptions at Shannon Airport during the brief visit of US president Donald Trump.

3. #LOUGHINISLAND: An investigation into two journalists arrested over the suspected theft of confidential documents relating to the Loughinisland massacre has been dropped.

4. #FAMILY HISTORY: People looking to delve into their family’s history will be able to access new Irish records online from today.

5. #AONTÚ: After securing three seats in the local elections in the Republic of Ireland and one in Northern Ireland, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said the party is going to target seats in seven or eight Dáil constituencies.

6. #RECOUNT: A full recount for the European election ballot papers in the Ireland South constituency gets underway this morning.

7. #STATE VISIT: Protesters are set to take to the streets today on the second day of US President Donald Trump’s UK state visit.

8. #APOLOGY: Scouting Ireland is preparing to issue an apology in the coming weeks to past victims of child sexual abuse in its legacy organisations, the Irish Times has reported.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.